Letterkenny Town Park  to host free family fun day on Friday

The Bernard McGlinchey Town Park
The school holidays are well underway at this stage and thankfully there looks to be an improvement in the weather.
And for families in and around the Letterkenny area there’s the perfect chance to enjoy some summer fun on Friday.
The Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny is the venue for the free family fun day on Friday, July 8.
The initiative is being organised by Donegal Sports Partnership in conjunction with Let’s Play Donegal.
Activities will include a scavenger hunt, orienteering, street chalk, and a variety of games.
The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm.
For further information contact Kirsty at kirsty@activedonegal.com or 086-6069379.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.