Beach clean-up event planned for beautiful Killahoey

The good weather and a notable rise in summer visitors have suddenly seen our beaches a lot busier in recent days.

Keeping those beaches clean is key to their popularity and with all that in mind, the public are being invited to play their part in a special clean-up day at one of the county’s most popular beaches.

Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland are teaming up for a Wild Atlantic Way clean-up event at Killahoey Beach, Dunfanaghy on Saturday, July 16.

The meeting point for this event is the Killahoey Beach Car Park at 11am where you will be welcomed by a Clean Coasts Officer and given a safety introduction before Clean Coasts kits are distributed prior to your clean-up.

Tea, coffee and treats will be provided so be sure to remember to bring along your reusable cups!

Shane Dineen, Fáilte Ireland Planning & Environment Manager said: “The Irish coastline and its beaches are an important part of the visitor experience in Ireland.

“Outdoor water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking and surfing, are popular attractors for domestic and international tourists, and our stunning coastline, rivers and lakes are the bedrock upon which Irish tourism has been built.

“As they are now being enjoyed more and more by local communities and visitors it is vital that we all play our part to keep our beaches clean so that they can be enjoyed for years to come.

“Local communities are at the heart of so many great visitor experiences in Ireland and the Clean Coasts groups are a prime example of this, custodians driven by local pride and a vision to protect and enhance our coastline which in turn offers visitors unique opportunities for connection, learning and enjoyment of our natural assets.”