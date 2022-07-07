Road Layout Change on N56 Letterilly Glenties Road

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on N56 Letterilly-Glenties road, traffic will be changing over to the permanent new road layout in the Maas/Doctors Brae area of the N56 to facilitate works, Donegal County Council have said.
This is scheduled to be in place from 11am (tomorrow) Friday July 8, 2022.
Delays to be expected please allow extra time for any planned journeys and keep within the speed limit of 50km/hr when travelling through the works.
