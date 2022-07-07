Gaisce Gold delight for three young Donegal award winners

Three young people from Donegal were among a number of people from all over Ireland who were honoured at a Gaisce Gold Award ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin this week.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by President Michael D Higgins and in all, 79 young people from across Ireland were commended for their outstanding commitment to personal development and contribution to society.

Among them were three people from Donegal - Ciara McDaid from Glenswilly who is now studying at NUI Galway; Conor Farrell from Letterkenny, a student at UCD; and Samantha Gallagher, Fanad, a pupil at Loreto Community School, Milford.

The awards event was the first Gaisce Gold Award Ceremony to take place in three years.



Ciara McDaid with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce

The award is the nation’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, achievement, and voluntary contribution to society.

In order to complete a Gold Gaisce Award, each of the recipients set and achieved their own goals across challenge areas that include personal skill, physical activity, community involvement, team adventure journey and a residential project.

Ciara McDaid was among eight NUI Galway students to receive the award.

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself while being in university and I knew it would encourage me to get involved in the community.

“I decided to do my residential project at Barretstown as I think it is so important to help families who are going through tough times. Doing these camps had a big impact on me. For my community project, I volunteered with Best Buddies NUI Galway.



Award winners pictured on Tuesday at Áras an Uachtaráin with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina

“The Best Buddies programme, in association with Ability West, aims to end the social, physical and economic isolation of people with intellectual disabilities.

“Through participation in the programme, young adults with intellectual disabilities are given the opportunity to share interests, activities and experiences that other people their age take for granted, such as going to the cinema or grabbing a cup of coffee with a friend. I have learnt many new skills and It helped me to get involved in society. I believe that I am now a stronger person because of this award.”



Conor Farrell receives his award from President Michael D Higgins

At the heart of Gaisce is a wide network of trained adult mentors, the President’s Award Leaders (or PALs) many of them Gaisce Awardees themselves.

PALs are instrumental in providing mentorship to young people across a wide variety of organisations including community, education, sport, disability and justice.



Samantha Gallagher receives her Gaisce award from President Michael D Higgins and Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce

CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna said, “Every single day, I am inspired by the courage, the energy and the commitment of young people doing their Gaisce Award, and I am so thrilled we are getting to celebrate the breath of their achievements, from tackling global challenges like biodiversity to local supports for neighbours in need, young people are consistently push themselves for others.

“With over 250,000 Awards achieved since 1985, there is an enormous community of like-minded awardees who we encourage to continue their involvement with Gaisce and inspire generations to come.”