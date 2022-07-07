Rossnowlagh Orange Order marchers warned of high tide

Garda warning to Orange men over high tides at Rossnowlagh beach
Orange men and women travelling to their annual march in Rossnowlagh on Saturday, have been warned about parking on the resort's main beach with an anticipated high tide at the beach in mid afternoon.
In a posting local gardai warned:
"Ballyshannon Gardaí would like to highlight the following to all who intend to travel to the Annual Orange Order Parade at Rossnowlagh on Saturday, July 9.
The tide is expected to be in at 2.45pm that day and this will greatly reduce the parking space on the beach. There is also a risk that unattended cars will be flooded.
Visitors are asked to attend early and use the designated car parks.
All buses attending the event are requested to travel to Rossnowlagh via Ballyshannon.
Please comply with the parking directions of Gardaí on duty."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.