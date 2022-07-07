Search

07 Jul 2022

Rossnowlagh Orange Order marchers warned of high tide

Tide will reduce parking spaces on beach and increase risk that unattended cars will be flooded

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

07 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Orange men and women travelling to their annual march in Rossnowlagh on Saturday, have been warned about parking on the resort's main beach with an anticipated high tide at the beach in mid afternoon. 

In a posting local gardai warned: 

"Ballyshannon Gardaí would like to highlight the following to all who intend to travel to the Annual Orange Order Parade at Rossnowlagh on Saturday, July 9.

The tide is expected to be in at 2.45pm that day and this will greatly reduce the parking space on the beach. There is also a risk that unattended cars will be flooded.

Thousands expected to attend Orange parade in Rossnowlagh this Saturday

Republic's only Orange parade returns after two year break due to Covid

Visitors are asked to attend early and use the designated car parks.

All buses attending the event are requested to travel to Rossnowlagh via Ballyshannon.

Please comply with the parking directions of Gardaí on duty."

News

