Road layout change on west Donegal road

New road comes into operation on Friday
As part of the ongoing road improvement works on N56 Letterilly-Glenties Road traffic will be changing over to the permanent new road layout in the Maas-Doctors Brae area of the N56 to facilitate works,
This change will come into force tomorrow, Friday July 8 from 11am.
Donegal County Council has warned that delays are to be expected and motorists should allow extra time for any planned journeys and keep within the speed limit of 50km/hr when traveling through the works
