National review must recognise need for specialist cardiac services at LUH says Donegal TD

The national review of specialist cardiac services must recognise the need for those services at Letterkenny University Hospital, an independent Donegal TD has claimed.

Addressing the Dáil earlier this week Deputy Thomas Pringle said the National Review of Specialist Cardiac Services was established in 2018 and is due to report soon, according to the Minister for Health.”

“The terms of reference say that the review is, among other things, to ensure that patients have access to a service based on clinical need rather than geographic location. Minister, it is imperative that this is recognised in any recommendations so that Donegal won’t be left behind.”

Deputy Pringle raised the issue with Minister Michael McGrath during Questions on Policy or Legislation.

Speaking later, Deputy Pringle said: “This is particularly important for people in Donegal, given its geographic isolation. Cardiac patients in Donegal, if their clinical need is to be properly met and if cardiac outcomes are to be improved, need to see services retained and expanded in Letterkenny University Hospital, rather than face a three- to five-hour journey to either Galway or Dublin.”