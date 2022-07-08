Clár iontach spéisiúil faoi bháthadh Árainn Mhóir a chraoladh ar RnaG

Cluintear agallamh le Pádraig Ó Gallchóir, an t-aon duine a tháinig slán ó bháthadh Árainn Mhóir, ar Mise agus Tusa, ar Raidió na Gaeltachta, Dé Luain 18 Iúil.
Tharlaigh an tubáiste i mí na Samhna 1935. Chaill Pádraig a athair, beirt dheirfiúr agus beirt dheirfiúr sa tragóid seo.
Sa chlár, insíonn sé do Thimlín Ó Cearnaigh fan dóigh ar bhuail an bád na creagacha agus an méid a tharla ina dhiaidh sin.
