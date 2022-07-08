Donegal beaches make the cut on the top-ten list

A search of Ireland's most-rated beaches on Google maps has resulted in four Donegal beaches making the coveted top-ten list.
With temperatures set to soar above 20C this weekend the Irish Mirror analysed visitors’ ratings of almost 500 beaches across the country to discover which scored the highest and here are their results: Silver Strand in Glencolmcille came third with 760 five-star reviews; Kinnagoe Bay came fourth with 298 five-star reviews; Ballymastocker came fifth with 287 five-star reviews and blue-star beach Dooey made the cut at tenth place with 102 five stars.
Keem Beach on Achill Island, Co Mayo took first place, the picturesque beach with its blue sparking waters often makes top-ten lists. The runner-up is Coumeenoole Beach on the Dingle Peninsula in Co Kerry, which racked up 1,352 five-star reviews, according to Google users.
The reasearch carried out by the Daily Mirror also found that Donegal is a hot favorite with beach-lovers, with coastal areas achieving an average rating of 4.8 stars, followed by Galway (4.78) and Sligo (4.77).
