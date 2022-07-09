Search

09 Jul 2022

Rossnowlagh Orange order march takes place today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Large crowds are expected at the annual Orange march in Rossnowlagh today, with good weather expected to boost numbers.

The event which takes place on the Saturday before July 12 is returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

It is expected that upwards of 40 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

The parade, which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30 pm, and make its way along the narrow country road - usually thronged with onlookers - to the demonstration field, on the edge of the shoreline. 

A religious service will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish.

Up until 1981, the Rossnowlagh parade took place on the Twelfth, just like the parades in Northern Ireland after the revival of the event in 1978.

A number of Orange Lodges in Donegal will hold smaller feeder parades locally before heading to bigger ones in the North.

In a posting local gardai warned about today's tide at the main beach: 

"Ballyshannon Gardaí would like to highlight the following to all who intend to travel to the Annual Orange Order Parade at Rossnowlagh.

"The tide is expected to be in at 2.45pm that day and this will greatly reduce the parking space on the beach. There is also a risk that unattended cars will be flooded.

Buses travelling to the march were asked to go to Rossnowlagh through Ballyshannon.

