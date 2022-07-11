Donegal priest cancels Masses after contracting Covid-19

A Donegal priest has been forced to cancel all Masses in his church this week after contracting Covid-19.

Fr Colm O’Doherty, the parish priest at St. Patrick’s Church in Murlog, Lifford, has apologised to his parishioners for any inconvenience.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Fr. Colm said he hasn’t been feeling too well over the past couple of days, but insisted he’ll be okay.

“It’s just one of those things but honestly, I’m okay,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll be back on my feet before too long.”

Fr. Colm confirmed that there will be no Mass in St. Patrick’s from Monday to Friday of this week.



Fr Colm's message to parishioners on social media over the weekend

He said parishioners will be able to attend Mass in any of the neighbouring parishes, including over the bridge in Strabane.

“It’s a small inconvenience but there are plenty of other parishes close by where people can go instead this week and hopefully we’ll be back to normal here after this week.”