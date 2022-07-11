Search

11 Jul 2022

Donegal priest cancels Masses after contracting Covid-19

Fr. Colm tells parishioners he has to self-isolate

Donegal priest cancels Masses after contracting Covid-19

St Patrick's Church, Murlog and inset, Fr Colm

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

11 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

Diarmaid.doherty@donegaldemocrat.com

A Donegal priest has been forced to cancel all Masses in his church this week after contracting Covid-19.

Fr Colm O’Doherty, the parish priest at St. Patrick’s Church in Murlog, Lifford, has apologised to his parishioners for any inconvenience.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Fr. Colm said he hasn’t been feeling too well over the past couple of days, but insisted he’ll be okay.

“It’s just one of those things but honestly, I’m okay,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll be back on my feet before too long.”

Sinn Fein Housing spokesperson in Donegal visit today

Eoin Ó Broin will meet with mica affected homeowners during visit to Inishowen and Letterkenny

Fr. Colm confirmed that there will be no Mass in St. Patrick’s from Monday to Friday of this week. 


Fr Colm's message to parishioners on social media over the weekend 

He said parishioners will be able to attend Mass in any of the neighbouring parishes, including over the bridge in Strabane.

“It’s a small inconvenience but there are plenty of other parishes close by  where people can go instead this week and hopefully we’ll be back to normal here after this week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media