11 Jul 2022

Fancy a walk around the top butterfly site in Donegal?

Guided Butterfly Walk, Sheskinmore, Ardara nest Saturday

Sheskinmore, Ardara will be the location for next Saturday's An Taisce Guided Butterfly Walk

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

11 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

This year’s An Taisce Guided Butterfly Walk takes place in Sheskinmore, Ardara next Saturday, July 16 starting at 11am.

Participants are asked to meet at McGlinchey's, Sandfield which is at the end of the L7743, off the R261 (Ardara - Portnoo road) F94 EP62.

This is a three-hour leisurely looped walk in the top butterfly site in Donegal. The guide is Maurice Simms.

This is always a popular walk, The orchids and other flowers on this natural grassland and machair are at their best at this time.

The walk is suitable for all age groups. No dogs except Guide Dogs are allowed. Bring a packed lunch to better enjoy the relaxing occasion. There is no need to book.

The organisers say they are grateful for the co-operation from the staff of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in helping to make this event possible.

Everyone is welcome and it is free.

