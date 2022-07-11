Home with stables, dog kennel and aviaries for sale

This three-bedroom property is unique in style and has many special features to offer the discerning purchaser.
The residence is located at Carrownasaul, Kilmacrenan and comes onto the market priced at €400,000.
Located in the peaceful countryside, the property is surrounded by ponds, walkways, gardens and natural streams.
The property also comes with purpose built aviaries and dog kennel included in sale. The site hosts an abundance of polytunnels and vegetable/herb beds.
