Home with stables, dog kennel and aviaries for sale

This three-bedroom property is unique in style and has many special features to offer the discerning purchaser.

The residence is located at Carrownasaul, Kilmacrenan and comes onto the market priced at €400,000.

Located in the peaceful countryside, the property is surrounded by ponds, walkways, gardens and natural streams.

The property also comes with purpose built aviaries and dog kennel included in sale. The site hosts an abundance of polytunnels and vegetable/herb beds.

The property benefits from a number of outhouses, some of which could be converted to summer house or further living accommodation.There are four timber-constructed horse stables on site and a masonry built shed to rear. You will also find a hot tub to the rear of the home.

This unique family home, was constructed in 2012 and is stylish, modern and benefits from being open plan.The house comprises of three bedrooms, one of which is located on ground floor. There is under-floor heating throughout the property.The house is stylishly decorated with ceramic-tiled flooring in the lounge and dining area. A detached garage on the property is suitable for ancillary accommodation such as Air B&B and is fully fitted with water and ESB.If you would like to know more about this property and need property guidance and detail, please contact selling agent Austin Reynolds on 074 91 22399.