Family Fun Day in Churchill

Churchill village will host a family fun day next Sunday
Churchill Community Development Group is holding a Family Fun afternoon at the Churchill Community Park on Sunday next, July 17 from 3pm to 5pm.
Everyone is invited to come along and join in the fun at this fantastic local amenity.
This will be followed by a fundraising BBQ hosted by Wilkins Bar in their lovely beer garden from 5pm.
All proceeds of the BBQ will go to the upkeep and maintenance of
the Community Park. Sheep Dog Trials will also be running in the local sports field from 9am–5pm.
Come along and join in the fun, while supporting your local community.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.