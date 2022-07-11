Search

11 Jul 2022

Student Hannah to represent Donegal at Miss Ireland 2022

Castlefin woman is crowned Miss Donegal

Student Hannah to represent Donegal at Miss Ireland 2022

Miss Donegal, Hannah Mulcahy

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A 20-year old student from Castlefinn will represent Donegal at this year’s 75th Miss Ireland competition. 

Hannah Mulcahy says she is ecstatic after being selected to take part in the event.

She is one of 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title. The finalists were revealed at a sparkling white party last week for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. 

The finalists arrived on an open top bus to celebrate in style and begin their Miss Ireland 2022 journey. 

Hannah is currently studying law in Queen’s University Belfast and working as a waitress. She enjoys volunteering, running, and dancing and says  she's ecstatic to be taking part in the Miss Ireland competition. 


Former Miss World Rosanna Davison with reigning Miss Ireland Pamela Uba and finalists at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 in association with TanOrganic, at House, Dublin 

Over the last number of months, selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county and each winner will represent their county at the  Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show next month. Up to 1,500 guests will be  in attendance on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar. 

As Miss Donegal, Hannah will represent her county and attend various awards, openings and engagements in her county over the next year as well as working on her various charity projects.

Watch: Earagail Arts Festival gets off to a great start

Some great events to look forward to in the week ahead

The headline sponsor for Miss Ireland 2022 is TanOrganic, the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand.

This year the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. 

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded. 


Miss Ireland finalists pictured as they arrived at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba. 

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.  

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media