Student Hannah to represent Donegal at Miss Ireland 2022

A 20-year old student from Castlefinn will represent Donegal at this year’s 75th Miss Ireland competition.

Hannah Mulcahy says she is ecstatic after being selected to take part in the event.

She is one of 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title. The finalists were revealed at a sparkling white party last week for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition.

The finalists arrived on an open top bus to celebrate in style and begin their Miss Ireland 2022 journey.

Hannah is currently studying law in Queen’s University Belfast and working as a waitress. She enjoys volunteering, running, and dancing and says she's ecstatic to be taking part in the Miss Ireland competition.



Former Miss World Rosanna Davison with reigning Miss Ireland Pamela Uba and finalists at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022 in association with TanOrganic, at House, Dublin

Over the last number of months, selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county and each winner will represent their county at the Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show next month. Up to 1,500 guests will be in attendance on August 20 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.

As Miss Donegal, Hannah will represent her county and attend various awards, openings and engagements in her county over the next year as well as working on her various charity projects.

The headline sponsor for Miss Ireland 2022 is TanOrganic, the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand.

This year the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.



Miss Ireland finalists pictured as they arrived at the official launch party for Miss Ireland 2022

Miss Ireland 2022 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.