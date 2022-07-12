Search

12 Jul 2022

New Letterkenny Rotary Club President is handed chain of office

Peter Cutliffe takes over the position from Ed Wickes

New Letterkenny Rotary Club President is handed chain of office

Ed Wickes hands over the chain of office to Peter Cutliffe

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Jul 2022 3:33 AM

Well-known local businessman Peter Cutliffe has formally become the new Letterkenny Rotary Club president.

He takes over the position from Ed Wickes, who officially handed over the chain of office to the incoming president for 2022/23 at the most recent weekly lunch meeting in the Station Hotel.

Mr Cutliffe congratulated Ed Wickes on his successful year in the Chair - during which time the club celebrated its 40th anniversary - and it also hosted many social and fundraising events that the club despite the ongoing difficulties associated with Covid.

Mr Cutliffe also congratulated his vice-president Robert O'Connor and thanked him for agreeing to take on the position of president after his term of office.   

The latter is no stranger to the job as he was president previously in 1997/98, and will be of great assistance to the new president.

Mr Cutliffe has been involved in various business interests down through the years, including property, surveying and insurance.

He has contested a number of local elections and has been an active and prominent figure with the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Meanwhile, the confidential paper shredding service will resume on Friday, August 26, at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre Car park, with all proceeds in aid of Donegal Down Syndrome Association.   

The Rotary Club also extends its good wishes to Letterkenny Tidy Towns and is delighted to support their endeavours once again this year when members are out litter-picking on a weekly basis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media