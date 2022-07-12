Funeral on Thursday of woman who died in fatal road collision

The funeral will take place in Kinlough on Thursday of Mary O’Driscoll (70), who died following a fatal road traffic collision on the main N15 Sligo to Bundoran road near Cliffoney at the weekend.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the collision which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

Mary O’Driscoll, Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A member of a very well known and much respected family, Mary’s death has been met by deep sadness among the local community.



The late Mary O'Driscoll

She was the beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline.

She is also survived by her sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. House strictly private at all other times please.

Removal from the family home on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19, as a result the family would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral

As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.