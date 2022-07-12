Search

12 Jul 2022

Funeral on Thursday of woman who died in fatal road collision

Mary O'Driscoll died in Sligo University Hospital shortly after collision

Funeral on Thursday of woman who died in fatal road collision

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

12 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The funeral will take place in Kinlough on Thursday of Mary O’Driscoll (70), who died following a fatal road traffic collision on the main N15 Sligo to Bundoran road near Cliffoney at the weekend.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the collision which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

Irish government sure of winning confidence vote

Mary O’Driscoll, Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A member of a very well known and much respected family, Mary’s death has been met by deep sadness among the local community.


The late Mary O'Driscoll

She was the beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline.

She is also survived by her sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. House strictly private at all other times please.

Removal from the family home on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. 

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19, as a result the family would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral

As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media