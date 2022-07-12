'A house will burn as quickly on an island as it will on the mainland'

Tory Island
Proper fire services are needed on Tory island as a house can burn as quickly on the island as it will on the mainland, Independent Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.
A fire engine is direly needed on Tory Island where the islanders use their own van in order to transport equipment when a fire starts.
The matter was raised today, Tuesday, at the Glenties Municipal District which was held on Tory Island.
“A house will burn in Tory or in Arranmore as quickly as it will burn anywhere,” Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said.
He was told that the issue would be raised with the chief fire officer.
