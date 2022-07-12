'People will come and live on islands if simple services are available'

People will come to the islands and live on them if simple services are made available to them, a meeting of Coiste na nOileán heard on Tory Island today.
Members of the committee said people will live on islands if they have the use of wifi and other such vital services.
Eddie McGee, who is affiliated with Gola Island, a lot of people are going to the islands - people who were formerly working in cities.
"If they have internet they would live there if there were facilities there - they showed us that you can work there and work beside the fireside," he said.
