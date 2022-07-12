Councillor calls for investment in lighthouses to further tourism

A councillor has asked that investment be sought in order to make lighthouses a tourist attraction.
Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said lighthouses have become very interesting throughout areas in Europe and that the same initiative can work in the Glenties Municipal District.
Cllr Ó Fearraigh asked whether there was investment available from Europe for the lighthouses.
"The facilities are there. It is time to look at lighthouses and invest in them. They are working well in other areas," Cllr Ó Fearraigh said.
