12 Jul 2022

'You could not put your nose out on the road, it would get taken clean off you' - councillor declares

Dangers of junction in Kilmacrennan are highlighted as a call is made for traffic lights

The junction in Kilmacrennan is on the main N56 road

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A frustrated councillor has repeated his call for traffic lights to be erected at one of Donegal’s busiest intersections.

Cllr John O’Donnell says that speed through the village of Kilmacrennan is a major issue.

And he fears that unless something is done to make things safer, there could be a fatality.

Speaking at a meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Council Cllr O’Donnell said that there have been “a whole heap of accidents there.”

He said that he has been raising the issue of speed at the intersection in the centre of the town for years.

“I have video footage of one woman who was nearly killed,” he said.

“We need to get something done. The speed of traffic going through Kilmacrennan is just unbelievable.”

He added: “You could not put your nose out on the road, it would get taken clean off you."

This is a built up area, a very busy intersection. There are no road markings on the road which I have called for 50,000 times.”

In the past, he has also called for a “flashing lights system”.

Repeating a request to look at traffic lights, he received the support of other councillors.

Council officials are to raise the issue with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and to come back to councillors with an update.

