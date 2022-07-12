Councillor unable to attend meeting due to Covid - but still took part on line

Cllr Michael McBride
A Donegal councillor was unable to attend a council meeting today because he has Covid-19.
However, Cllr. Michael McBride was still able to participate in this afternoon's meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Council - thanks to an online link-up.
Numerous council meetings are now a hybrid model, allowing councillors to either attend in person, or to connect via the internet.
