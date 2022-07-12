Search

12 Jul 2022

Up to 30 men got out of a bus and moved into two houses in Letterkenny - councillor reports

Concern about influx of people unannounced

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Concern has been expressed about a sudden influx of people into Letterkenny, with reports of up to 30 men getting out of a bus and going into two houses in the town.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Council by Cllr. Gerry McMonagle.

He said that there is concern about “a lot of men arriving unannounced” into the town who are going into private rented accommodation.

He said: “People are concerned, we need to try and find out what is happening and that information is given to the residents” in the areas concerned.

While he acknowledged that people need to be houses, he stressed the need for “up to date information”.

He revealed that he had received calls about upwards of 30 men pulling up in a bus and moving into two houses in the Meadowbank Park area of the town.

“All people want to know is what is going on,” he stated.

The meeting also heard concerns about possible overcrowding and if the properties are fit for purpose.

“It is something we need to look into,” he declared.

Cllr Ian McGarvey said that any group arriving should have some confirmation of authority.

