Mayoral reception for Letterkenny cricket team this evening

The Letterkenny cricket team
A Mayoral Reception for Letterkenny Cricket Club will be held in the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny this evening.
The honour is in recognition of what the club has achieved in its short time of existence.
The club, which was formed for the 2019 season, made history last year as they collected their first silverware by winning the Qualifying 2 T20 Cup final.
