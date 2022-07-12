Letterkenny Cricket Club honoured at Mayoral Reception

A Mayoral Reception for Letterkenny Cricket Club was held in the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny this evening.

The honour is in recognition of what the club has achieved in its short time of existence.

The club, which was formed for the 2019 season, made history last year as they collected their first silverware by winning the Qualifying 2 T20 Cup final.

The Mayor of Letterkenny Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly was joined by a number of other councillors and council officials in the council chamber for the occasion.

The hosting of such a reception was a notable moment for all involved in the local club, and its contribution to the community was acknowledged by the councillors.

This year, Letterkenny fielded a second team such has been the growth in interest.

Earlier in the season, the club announced that it would continue to play their first XI matches at Drummond (League 1) while their II’s will play home matches at the Strabane Academy ground.

Photo: Members of Letterkenny Cricket Club and their families with councillors and officials at the Mayoral Reception held in the Public Services Centre.

More than 40 players are registered and the club has had up to 60 players involved in the indoor winter league as well.

The long-term plan is for the club to secure its own ground in Letterkenny, and on the field of play to rise up through the ranks in the North West Cricket Union.