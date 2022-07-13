Na Rossa GAA club thank doctor who saved a man's life at training last night

Na Rossa GAA club have expressed their gratitude to Amara Bonner and those who assisted her in saving the life of Trevor Melly.

Armara, who is the daughter of Donegal senior team manager Declan Bonner and his wife Catherine, rushed to the attention of Melly, who is registered as a player and was present at club training last night before becoming unwell.

Amara Bonner graduated from NUI Galway’s School of Medicine and works as a doctor at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“Last night, Tuesday, at senior training in Madavagh a life was saved due to the swift response of Amara Bonner and the lads on-site,” reads a statement from Na Rossa.

“The family of Trevor Melly wish to sincerely thank them all for saving Trevor’s life after he got sick during training. Trevor is now recovering in Altnagelvin hospital and we all wish him well on his road to a speedy recovery .

“[It was a] massive shock to everyone who witnessed that last night and our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor and his family this morning after what was a very difficult night for his family and everyone concerned .

“A sincere thanks also to the Ambulance team that also treated Trevor as they arrived at the pitch in quick time. On behalf of the family and our club we are indebted to our community for stepping up and turning this into a good story. Amara and the lads involved - Thank you!”

Trevor Melly is a long-standing member of the Na Rossa club, in a variety of roles.

Melly made his Na Rossa senior debut in the mid 90's and captained Na Rossa in 2006 to the All-County Football League Division 3 title.