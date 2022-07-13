Search

13 Jul 2022

Na Rossa GAA club thank doctor who saved a man's life at training last night

Amara Bonner - a doctor at Letterkenny University Hospital - and those in attendance have been thanked for their quick-thinking in saving Trevor Melly, who is now recovering at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Na Rossa GAA club thank doctor who saved a man's life at training last night

Na Rossa GAA club grounds at Madavagh and, inset, Amara Bonner with her parents Catherine and Declan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

13 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Na Rossa GAA club have expressed their gratitude to Amara Bonner and those who assisted her in saving the life of Trevor Melly. 

Armara, who is the daughter of Donegal senior team manager Declan Bonner and his wife Catherine, rushed to the attention of Melly, who is registered as a player and was present at club training last night before becoming unwell. 

Amara Bonner graduated from NUI Galway’s School of Medicine and works as a doctor at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“Last night, Tuesday, at senior training in Madavagh a life was saved due to the swift response of Amara Bonner and the lads on-site,” reads a statement from Na Rossa.

“The family of Trevor Melly wish to sincerely thank them all for saving Trevor’s life after he got sick during training. Trevor is now recovering in Altnagelvin hospital and we all wish him well on his road to a speedy recovery .

“[It was a] massive shock to everyone who witnessed that last night and our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor and his family this morning after what was a very difficult night for his family and everyone concerned .

“A sincere thanks also to the Ambulance team that also treated Trevor as they arrived at the pitch in quick time. On behalf of the family and our club we are indebted to our community for stepping up and turning this into a good story. Amara and the lads involved - Thank you!”

Trevor Melly is a long-standing member of the Na Rossa club, in a variety of roles. 

Melly made his Na Rossa senior debut in the mid 90's and captained Na Rossa in 2006 to the All-County Football League Division 3 title.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media