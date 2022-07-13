Search

13 Jul 2022

Jiving for charity - Isobel's dancing fundraiser reaches almost €90,000

Jive for June raises much needed funds for Donegal Hospice

Jiving for charity - Isobel's dancing fundraiser reaches almost €90,000

Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny and inset, Isobel Rodgers

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

13 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

Diarmaid.doherty@donegaldemocrat.com

When Covid-19 took a grip across the country in 2020 and again in 2021, donations and charity contributions to the Donegal Hospice dropped significantly.

With no indoor or outdoor activities allowed, the income generated from charity events dried up.

And while demand on hospice services continued, the organisation, like so many groups of its kind, was suddenly hit by a major drop in income.

Hospice Administrator, Isobel Rodgers knows better than anyone how important charity events are for the day to day running of the hospice.

Na Rossa GAA club thank doctor who saved a man's life at training last night

Amara Bonner - a doctor at Letterkenny University Hospital - and those in attendance have been thanked for their quick-thinking in saving Trevor Melly, who is now recovering at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

And when she came up with the idea of running a Jive for June charity event, she was delighted with how it was quickly embraced by so many.

Little did she know that almost a year later, her idea would help raise almost €90,000.

As the latest Jive for June fundraiser draws to a close, Isobel tells her story: 

In 2021 during Covid, I realised that we would not be able to hold our usual church gate collections, the annual Sunflower Day or coffee mornings, all our main fundraisers. 

I met people and all they talked about was if we would ever get back to our dancing again.

So I took a notion about organising a Jive For June. 

I brought my idea to a meeting and I knew once I opened my mouth there was no going back.  Yes, I did think at the time it could go either way but sure I would  give it a go.


A massive thank you from Isobel Rodgers at the Donegal Hospice Pictures: Brian McDaid

I contacted Highland Radio and they came on board straight away and  David James  agreed to play a jive everyday for the month of June at 4.05pm. People could also do their own jive at a time suitable and put it up on the Donegal Hospice  and Highland Radio Facebook pages  and get family and friends to donate on the link. If people could not jive then they could do various fundraisers or just donate. 

On June 30 last year I had raised €37,400  and then it closed at €55,800.  I was just delighted.

Looking back I probably had everyone tortured. 


Isobel Rodgers in her office at the Donegal Hospice as her fundraiser 'Jive for June' heads for the €100,000 mark - Photo: Brian McDaid

This year I started working on the Jive for June back in January. On June 30 last I had raised €84,200. I am so grateful to all who jived, donated and held various events and dances, even the school children took part and there were jives in Spain.

We even had jives held in two locations in London, organised by Tiny Vaughan and Kevin McGinley.

These funds will be used for the care of the palliative care patients of County Donegal and I want to thank all for their very valued support.  

There are still funds coming in for the Jive for June. I will keep everyone informed of the final figure.

Thanks to you all.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media