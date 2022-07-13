Mind your step ...dangerous footpath alert in Glenties

The dangerouds section of the footpath on the Narin Road, Glenties
Concerns have been raised in Glenties about the condition of a footpath in the town.
According to the Glenties Community Development Group, a manhole on the footpath on Narin Road has partially collapsed.
This they feel could present a danger to locals using the road in its current state
"We have this matter reported to the council and hope for a quick repair," a spokesperson said.
