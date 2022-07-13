Remembering Irish students who drowned at Mullaghderg Beach 50 years ago

Four young Irish students who tragically lost their lives on when a freak wave engulfed them on Mullaghderg beach fifty years ago were recalled during a commemorative walk yesterday evening.
Four young students, Máire Grae, 14, from Sutton, Dublin, Catherine Carrol, 13, of Clones Road in Monaghan and Susan O’Reilly, 14, and Bernadette McCabe, 14, who were from both Fermanagh Terrace in Clones died on July, 13 1972.
Friends and family walked the beach on Tuesday evening shortly after 6pm and recalled the lives of the young girls.
Local singer, Connie Mhary Mhicí Ó Gallchóir sang a beautiful religious song during the event. Many locals walked in support of the families and in memory of the students. Eugene Greene and John Paddy óg helped organise the event.
Refreshments were served after in the Mullaghduff Community Centre later.
