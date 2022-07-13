Search

13 Jul 2022

Over 50 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at LUH

Focus turns to a new rapidly spreading variant of the disease in the UK

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

13 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Fifty-one patients were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) for Covid-19 this morning, the HSE has confirmed.

This is the sixth highest number of patients being treated for the disease in acute hospitals across the country.

Of those affected at LUH, a single patient was receiving treatment at the hospital’s high dependency unit in ICU. 

This compares to 28 patients being treated for Covid-19 at Sligo University Hospital.  

Yesterday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley watch figures indicated that there were another 26 LUH patients admitted for non-Covid issues, while waiting on trolley beds.

They said that of these, 15 were located in the Emergency Department with the remaining 11 spread around other wards of the hospital.

And while the suggestion is that the current wave of Covid-19 may be plateauing out, focus has already turned to another variant of the disease which is gaining traction in the UK and by default, will cross the Irish Sea.

The number of Covid linked deaths in the UK, now exceeds 200,000. The number of deaths here now exceeds 7,500. The Donegal figure now stands at 251 Covid linked deaths.

The new and worrying BA.2.75 Indian variant, called “Centaurus”, was first detected at the start of  May in the UK.

At present however, the Omicron BA.5 and BA.4 strains are the dominant infections in Ireland.


Another pop up clinic

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held in Dungloe, on Friday July and Saturday July 16.

The clinics will be held in Dungloe Community Hospital, Dungloe (Eircode) F94Y326 from 11am to 5.45pm on both days for those aged 12 years and over for Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccines.

Those 65 years and over who are eligible for a 2nd booster may also attend on the day.

Twelve to year-olds must be accompanied by parent or guardian and walk-ins are welcome.

Operational Site Manager of the Letterkenny Covid Vaccination Clinic (CVC) Donna Carroll commented:

“If you had your first dose in one of our pop ups in Dungloe on June 13 or June 14 you are now due your second dose. We will be offering both primary and booster vaccinations. Given the high numbers of hospitalisations from Covid-19, vaccination is your best defence against the virus. 

“We are holding pop-up across the county as well as at our static Covid-19 vaccination centre in Letterkenny, to make vaccination as accessible as possible for the people of Donegal.”

