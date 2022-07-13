Search

13 Jul 2022

Donegal man to travel from Dubai to raise funds for war orphans

Dubai to Donegal trip will take in over 10,000km over 11 countries

Donegal man to travel from Dubai to raise funds for war orphans

Evan Bourke who is about to travel from Dubai to Donegal to raised funds for two agencies that help war orphans

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

13 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

A Donegal man is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime in order to raise badly needed cash for two international relief agencies and their efforts in supporting orphans in conflict areas.

Evan Bourke's Dubai to Donegal trip will take in over 10,000km over 11 countries.

"To complete the journey I will have to endure desert heats of 50 degrees Celsius and traverse the European Alps. In addition to this, my strong Donegal accent should make finding food and fuel quite interesting."

Evan says he is aware that he is lucky to be in a position where he can make such a trip when many in the world could not.

"This trip to my home is under my own esteem and not a necessity. However, at least 27 conflict areas in the world today make families leave their homes to survive, whether physically or financially.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent respond quickly and efficiently to help people affected by armed conflict They also respond to disasters in conflict zones because the effects of a disaster are compounded if a country is already at war This campaign will help orphans in need."

He has appealed for support. You can contact him at Evanbourke@gmail.com

"If you can, please donate to help some children in need of great assistance. The trip is 10,000km long. You can sponsor 1 km for 1 AED (€0.25). If there is a particular kilometre of the journey you would like to sponsor let me know and I will send you a photo from that specific location. You can sponsor as many kilometres as you like or can," he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media