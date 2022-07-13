Donegal man to travel from Dubai to raise funds for war orphans

A Donegal man is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime in order to raise badly needed cash for two international relief agencies and their efforts in supporting orphans in conflict areas.

Evan Bourke's Dubai to Donegal trip will take in over 10,000km over 11 countries.

"To complete the journey I will have to endure desert heats of 50 degrees Celsius and traverse the European Alps. In addition to this, my strong Donegal accent should make finding food and fuel quite interesting."

Evan says he is aware that he is lucky to be in a position where he can make such a trip when many in the world could not.

"This trip to my home is under my own esteem and not a necessity. However, at least 27 conflict areas in the world today make families leave their homes to survive, whether physically or financially.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent respond quickly and efficiently to help people affected by armed conflict They also respond to disasters in conflict zones because the effects of a disaster are compounded if a country is already at war This campaign will help orphans in need."

He has appealed for support. You can contact him at Evanbourke@gmail.com

"If you can, please donate to help some children in need of great assistance. The trip is 10,000km long. You can sponsor 1 km for 1 AED (€0.25). If there is a particular kilometre of the journey you would like to sponsor let me know and I will send you a photo from that specific location. You can sponsor as many kilometres as you like or can," he added.