Body of 79-year-old-Letterkenny man recovered

The late Anthony Boyle
The body of missing pensioner Anthony Boyle has been recovered.
The late Mr Boyle (79) went missing from his home in Killylastin, Letterkenny on Tuesday morning, July 12 at approximately 9.30am.
Gardaí and his family were concerned for his welfare and a missing person alert was issued.
Gardaí issued a statement this (Wednesday) afternoon confirming the body of the late Mr Boyle had been found and thanked the public for their assistance with this matter saying no further action was required.
They added they would not be providing any further information on the matter.
