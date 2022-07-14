Councillor Ian McGarvey
Independent Councillor Ian McGarvey celebrates his 92nd birthday today. Tributes have been flowing onto his Facebook page since early this morning. Constituents and councillors are among those who are wishing the popular politician the very best.
Last year, the well-known public representative has been commended by Seanad members as being 'probably the oldest public representative at local level since the foundation of the State.'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.