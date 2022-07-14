Search

14 Jul 2022

Do you know what this flag represents?

Mysterious flag generates debate on Today FM's Dermot and Dave Show - and it's flying in different places in Donegal

Flag

The flag featuring the four provinces emblems flying at the roundabout at Ballyraine in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

14 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

Diarmaid.doherty@donegaldemocrat.com

It’s a flag that’s been flying at different locations around Donegal for some time now.

But does anyone know exactly what it represents?

Well the many listeners to the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM don’t seem to know.

The flag features the symbols of the four provinces of Ireland and it was the subject of much debate on Thursday morning’s programme with listeners reporting sightings of the flag on roundabouts, poles and motorways all around the country.

Here in Donegal, the flag can be seen at a number of spots around the county.

Listeners wondered if the flag was being flown to highlight the United Ireland campaign. Others suggested that it was an Ireland rugby flag. 

Councillor Ian McGarvey celebrates his 92nd birthday today

Tributes flow in for the popular politician who is the oldest councillor in Ireland

Certainly Dermot and Dave were left puzzled by the flag - and they admitted that they hadn’t even noticed it themselves.

Whatever the flag represents, it’s got people talking - even if nobody seems to know what it stands for.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

