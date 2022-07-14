Search

14 Jul 2022

No specific laws on e-scooters at present but use on footpaths considered illegal 

Clarification sought from Cllr Tom Conaghan at July meeting of Donegal Municipal District

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

14 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

There is currently no specific law in place at the moment covering e-scooters in Donegal with regulations not expected to be introduced until 2023 under the Government's action plan for the National Sustainable Mobility Policy. But their use on footpaths is considered illegal.

The July meeting of the Donegal Municipal District was told that the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a number of reminders to e-scooter owners outlining that E-scooters are technically mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs) and have also stated said that riding these vehicles on public footpaths should be considered illegal. 

The answer was in response to a question raised by Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind.) at the monthly meeting in Donegal Town as to what the current guidelines are regarding the use of electric bikes/scooters on footpaths in towns. 

Donegal County Councillor Tom Conaghan (Independent) from Donegal Town 

He was also informed that the RSA had also issued advice for scooters to be used in cycle lanes, where appropriate. 

He was also told that the RSA continues to highlight that E-scooters are a danger to pedestrians when used on footpaths. 

The Government published the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 last October, which would regulate the use of e-scooters on Irish roads. 

The bill is still making its way through the Oireachtas and will give certainty for e-scooter users once it is signed into law.

