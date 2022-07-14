Report finds that Tory sea wall poses high risk to visitors and children

A report carried out by Letterkenny-based firm in relation to the Tory sea wall has concluded that the risk to both visitors to the island and residents is high.

The report which was compiled by Richard McElroy of SAFETECH earlier this year was handed to those in attendance at a meeting of the Islands Committee on Tory Island on Tuesday.

The report recorded a high risk in each of the four categories featured. The four categories are uneven terrain, no edge protection for pathways/cycleway; windy weather and high tides.

In relation to who is at risk in each category, it reads: “Visitors to the island who are walking or cycling.” It points out that it is of particular risk to small children.”

The report states that there is a drop of between 8 foot to 10 foot to the rocks below and in each of the four categories it was found there were no controls in place.

The author of the report states that the walkway/cycle path needs to be built up and levelled to help prevent slips and trips or completely closed off and an alternative pathway used.

“The existing sea wall with wall protection should be extended from the existing to prevent fall from heights and prevent erosion on the walkway/cyclepath.” it reads in reference to windy weather and there being no protection for the walkway/cycleway.

The report found that there was a risk of drowning during high tides which continuously erode the embankments and encroach the walkway.

The report defines high risk as requiring immediate action and attention. The conclusion details an incident which took place on the island involving an elderly lady who fell from a height onto the rocks below.

“To prevent this type of incident happening in the future, it is recommended that the sea wall with the wall copings placed be extended along the eroded area. This wall extension will allow for safe passway along the walkway and cycle path, while also preventing the erosion of the embankment from high seas,” the report concludes.

Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty has been raising the issue for some time now and went to speak to residents about the issue on Tuesday last. He called for action sooner rather than later.