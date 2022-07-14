Search

14 Jul 2022

Report finds that Tory sea wall poses high risk to visitors and children

Report recommends the sea wall be extended along the eroded area

Report finds that Tory sea wall poses high risk to visitors and children

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

14 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

A report carried out by Letterkenny-based firm  in relation to the Tory sea wall has concluded that the risk to both visitors to the island and residents is high. 

The report which was compiled by Richard McElroy of SAFETECH earlier this year was handed to those in attendance at a meeting of the Islands Committee on Tory Island on Tuesday. 

The report recorded a high risk in each of the four categories featured. The four categories are uneven terrain, no edge protection for pathways/cycleway; windy weather and high tides. 

In relation to who is at risk in each category, it reads: “Visitors to the island who are walking or cycling.” It points out that it is of particular risk to small children.” 

The report states that there is a drop of between 8 foot to 10 foot to the rocks below and in each of the four categories it was found there were no controls in place. 

The author of the report states that the walkway/cycle path needs to be built up and levelled to help prevent slips and trips or completely closed off and an alternative pathway used. 

“The existing sea wall with wall protection should be extended from the existing to prevent fall from heights and prevent erosion on the walkway/cyclepath.” it reads in reference to windy weather and there being no protection for the walkway/cycleway. 

The report found that there was a risk of drowning during high tides which continuously erode the embankments and encroach the walkway. 

The report defines high risk as requiring immediate action and attention. The conclusion details an incident which took place on the island involving an elderly lady who fell from a height onto the rocks below. 

Fourteen Ukrainians speak about their new life on Tory Island

Ukrainians' new home is on Ireland's most remote island

“To prevent this type of incident happening in the future, it is recommended that the sea wall with the wall copings placed be extended along the eroded area. This wall extension will allow for safe passway along the walkway and cycle path, while also preventing the erosion of the embankment from high seas,” the report concludes. 

Putin signs decree expanding a fast track to Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians

Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty has been raising the issue for some time now and went to speak to residents about the issue on Tuesday last. He called for action sooner rather than later. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media