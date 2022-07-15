Search

15 Jul 2022

300 new jobs announced for Letterkenny

Belfast based financial services firm to open base

FinTrU founder and chief executive Darragh McCarthy

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

15 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Three hundred jobs are set to be created in Letterkenny 300 jobs over the next five years by a financial services firm.

Belfast headquartered FinTrU has announced that it is setting up a European Delivery Centre in the town.

The company works with investment banks across the globe, assisting their clients to meet regulatory obligations.

The firm already employs more than 1,000 people worldwide with offices in Derry, Dublin, London, Maastricht, and New York. 

In March 2022, FinTrU was named by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies for the second year in a row.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the jobs announcement was "wonderful" news for Letterkenny. 

He continued: "The new positions announced today by FinTrU are testament to the company’s growth and achievements, as it invests in, and benefits from, skills and talent from across the whole island.”

FinTrU founder and chief executive Darragh McCarthy said: "The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base. This new location will further support FinTrU as we continue to work with the largest international investment banks across the world."

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: "Last week, IDA Ireland announced that 73 of the 155 investments won by the agency in the first half of 2022, went to regional locations, including here in Co Donegal. The mid-year results announced last week and this announcement today, demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations."

FinTrU is currently recruiting in the areas of compliance, legal and operations. 

The firm has also launched a graduate recruitment programme, the FinTrU Financial Services Academy, with applications now being accepted. Candidates will be considered from all degree disciplines.

