One of busiest roads in Letterkenny set to be shut for six weeks

One of the busiest roads in Letterkenny is set to be closed for six weeks to allow for major water mains replacement works.

Donegal County Council has published a notice of its intentions to close a section of the High Road, between Newline Road and Upper Main Street, from August 2 to September 9.

This will lead to considerable traffic disruption in the area.

Anyone wishing to object to the proposed closure can submit objections in writing to Roads Central, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

The deadline for submissions is 4.30 pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The local authority is advising that during this period, a number of alternative routes can be used, namely the Circular Road to to Back Road (Glencar Road) approaching via De Valera Road or Kilmacrennan Road, the Ramelton Road to De Valera Road, and also New Line Road.

Meanwhile, it is also planned to close to traffic Upper Main Street and Lower Main Street as well as Castle Street and the Market Square on Saturday, July 30, from 3.00 - 6.00 pm.

This is to facilitate the Letterkenny Busking Festival.