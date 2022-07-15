Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Boyle (Tony) of Killylastin Letterkenny formerly Glebe Stranorlar, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Alice née Connolly (Castlederg), son Barry and wife Jenny (Cashelshanaghan Letterkenny), daughters Richella (Dublin) and Siobhan O’Keeffe and husband Shane (Dublin), grandchildren Mia, Fionn, Nessa, Ava and Ollie, sisters Roisin Boyle (twin) and Ann Kee (Castlefin), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from 8pm until 10pm on Friday July 15 and from 12noon until 6pm on Saturday July 16.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Sunday July 17 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 3.30pm Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Donegal Mountain Rescue Service or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Brid Coll, Ranafast

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brid Coll (née Coll), 36 Ranafast, Annagry, formerly of Arduns, Gweedore & Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, daughter Annemarie, son Tony, sisters; Nora, Máire & Ann, brothers; Pat & Bernie, son-in-law Micheál, grandchildren ; Amyleigh, Hollie & Dylan and extended family & friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, today Friday July 15 from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 8pm.

Removal afterwards to the family home in Ranafast. Family home strictly private.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Sunday July 17 at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Charlie Sharkey, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Charlie Sharkey, Quay Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late home in Marameelan.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in Meenacross Church with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Keeney, Mountcharles

The death has occured of Mary Keeney Dunkineely (née Griffin) of Leagan. Peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing home Bruckless.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Gerard and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son Charlie, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Kathleen, her heartbroken grandchildren Aoife, Roisin, Cathal and Conal.

Remains reposing on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Facebook (Bruckless Church St. Joseph and St. Conal).

Attending the wake and funeral be mindful of the current rise in Covid.

Bernard O'Donnell, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place of Bernard O'Donnell (Bernard a Dálaigh) ex national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork, formerly of Cashelnagore.

Predeceased by his wife Gracie, sisters Margaret, Mary and Annie, brothers John and Charlie. Survived by his partner Maureen, daughters Marianne, Julie, sons David mór, Joe and David beag, grandchildren Fionn, Naincí, Gracie, Úna, Sally, Maureen, Oscar and Daphne, in-laws John, Brian and Abi, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm, house private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ann Kennedy, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Ann Kennedy (née Meehan), Drimbeigh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pat and Francis, her daughters Moira and Ann, her brother Jim, sons-in-law Liam Brogan and Anthony Mc Hugh, grandchildren and extended family

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Annie Boyce (Owen), Carrigart

The death has taken place of Annie Boyce (Owen), Tullagh, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to palliative care, care of any family member.

Sarah (Sadie) McLaughlin, Muff/Derry

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) McLaughlin (née McCauley), peacefully at her home, 25 Shantallow Avenue, Derry and formerly of Lenamore, Muff.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Maura, Loretta, James and Sharon, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Jim and the deceased members of the McCauley family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.30pm to 10am.

Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The sudden death has occurred of Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by his parents Susan and Charlie (Morning). Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Michelle, Seamus, Denise and Ciara and dear brother of Sally, Siobhan, Cathal and Daniel.



Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters, brothers, his extended family, friends and neighbours.



Reposing at his home. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Removal on Saturday, July 16 at 10am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished granddad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers, only. Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



