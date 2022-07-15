Plans for 90 new residential units in Letterkenny

Plans have been lodged for a major new housing development in Letterkenny.
Planning permission has been sought from Donegal County Council for the construction of 90 new residential units.
PJ McDermott has applied for permission for the construction of phase one of a housing development at Glencar Irish and Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.
The development will consist of 82 dwellings and two apartment blocks to include a total of eight apartments.
The development would also include a creche and assisted site works.
Planning documents show a provision for a new vehicular entrance, landscaped open spaces and planted boundary buffers.
A decision is due from the local authority on September 6.
