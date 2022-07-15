Rural revitalisation …with the help of a cuppa and a cake

Rural revitalisation takes on many forms and who is to say that can’t involve cake and tea?

Thanks to the imaginative and can-do attitude of the Doochary Development Group (DDG) and the

Tidy Towns Committee, villages, and visitors alike enjoyed the best of both worlds last Saturday at a Summer Tea Special in Teach Gleann Ceo,

The event is just one of a number of interesting gatherings planned by the groups for the rural west Donegal village over the coming months in an effort to help revive community life in the area.

Saturday’s event included a wonderful storytelling performance by actress Maura Logue and music by Eddie McKelvey.

Talented photographer Jacqui Devenny Reed was also in attendance photographing villagers involved in a local history/heritage project funded by the Community Foundation Ireland.

Noted historian Jimmy Duffy was also in attendance. He has been instrumental in helping the village research its history. The local heritage group meets every Wednesday evening to advance the project. Brian Cannon was on hand photographing the festivities.

The DDG would like to thank those that supported the wonderful day including the new owners of Teach Gleann Ceo who have been very supportive of Doochary villagers