Busy week for Lough Swilly RNLI who were called out four times this week

Lough Swilly RNLI were kept on their toes this week as the lifesaving service was paged four times by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio.

The first callout was on Monday morning at 8.58am. The second callout was at 4.44pm also on Monday. The third shout was on Wednesday at 11.03am with the fourth at 6.14pm on the same day.

Thankfully all the shouts had a good outcome, and Lough Swilly RNLI would like to thank all their volunteers for their time and effort this week.

A spokesperson for the volunteer group said: “A special mention to two of our newest recruits, Barry Nixon and Stephanie Porter who both had their first official callouts recently, everyone at the station is very proud of them.

“With the warm weather and more and more people swimming and spending time around our beautiful coast, we would urge everyone to be careful in or on the water.

“For more advice, visit www.watersafety.ie or https://rnli.org/safety

“If you’re in difficulty in or on the water, or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Remember – Better Safe Than Sorry.”