Donegal visitors and patients warned about Covid-19 outbreaks at Sligo Hospital

Donegal visitors and patients have been warned about Covid-19 outbreaks at Sligo University Hospital as it continues to be severely impacted by Covid-19. The hospital serves a large part of the south Donegal population.

As of 2pm today there are 28 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital and there are three medical wards and two surgical wards in the hospital that are currently affected by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Access for visitors to the affected wards is limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits must be arranged in advance by telephoning the hospital and speaking to the nurse manager on the ward.

Visiting other wards in the hospital

Access to visitors in the remaining wards is from 6pm to 8pm only at this time. This is necessary to reduce the footfall of visitors through the hospital and protect patients and staff. Please check in advance if the patient you are planning to visit is on a ward where visiting is possible.

Anyone with any symptoms of Covid-19 or who has been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 systems is asked not to visit the hospital at this time. Covid-19 symptoms can include temperature, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat or headache.

Access to the Maternity Department

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Hospital Appointments

Hospital appointments are going ahead. If you have an outpatient or other appointment at the hospital, please come to the appointment unless you are contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise. However, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, please call the number on your appointment letter to rearrange the appointment.