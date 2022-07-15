Search

15 Jul 2022

Donegal landowner receives fine for damaging Freshwater Pearl Mussel Habitat

Donegal Town Courthouse

Donegal Town Courthouse. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A County Donegal landowner was found guilty of damaging the habitat of Freshwater Pearl Mussel and fined a total of €16,500 in Donegal District Court last month.

The case was brought against Mr Richard Homer of Orchard Drive, Donegal town, by the National Parks and Wildlife Service after Mr Homer had cleared vegetation, disturbed the bank of the River Eske in Milltown, Donegal and dug a number of drains to the river.

This work resulted in significant sedimentation to the river. It resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Freshwater Pearl Mussels and significant stress on those that survived.

Freshwater Pearl Mussel are a critically and increasingly endangered species and are protected under both the Wildlife Act 1976 and the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011, which has designated the River Eske as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) for the species. The River Eske in Donegal is one of the most important rivers in Europe for the species. 

Freshwater Pearl Mussel are very vulnerable to activities that affect water quality, particularly sedimentation which will settle on the river bed, creating a physical barrier to water circulation and depriving the mussels of oxygen.

Although Mr Homer pleaded not guilty to all three separate charges against him, he was found guilty of breaching Section 23 of the Wildlife Act 1976 in that he wilfully disturbed the breeding and resting place of a protected wild animal, Section 69 of the same Act in that he used a mechanically propelled vehicle in the commissioning of an offense, and Regulation 35 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 in that he caused significant damage to a European site.

Mr Homer was fined €3,000 for each offense. He was also ordered to pay €2,500 towards a restoration plan for the site and €5,000 in costs.

Responding to the outcome of this case, Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “I really welcome this conviction. Though they were once widespread in Ireland, Freshwater Pearl Mussels are now a critically endangered species and highly sensitive to environmental conditions.

"I’d like to acknowledge the sterling efforts and dedication of the NPWS staff involved in bringing this prosecution, and indeed the efforts of staff all around the country who successfully closed 21 prosecutions in 2021 and 20 more to date in 2022, and are currently progressing a further 48.

"I’d like to remind everyone that the NPWS has more rangers than ever, and that it has never been more focussed – or more effective – on wildlife crime.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media