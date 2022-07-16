Search

16 Jul 2022

Glamping pods for sale in peaceful and scenic Traighenna

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Frank The Shipping Container, The Pod On The Bay and Lakeside Luna and Kuba are part of a unique holding being offered for sale.

Located in the peaceful and scenic townland of Dirlaught, Lettermacaward the one-bedroom properties are sure to appeal to many as the ideal holiday homes, rental properties or an Airbnb business opportunity.

The units occupy a prominent position overlooking Traighenna Bay. Frank The Shipping Container was formerly a shipping container which transported JCB parts between China and Omagh, Northern Ireland before being recycled and converted into a contemporary modern dwelling with its own small coastal lake. The property comprises of a living room / kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

The Pod On The Bay is a newly constructed timber frame pod which was manufactured in Northern Ireland before being relocated to its current location overlooking Traighenna Bay. The property consists of a large open plan layout incorporating a kitchen / dining area, double bedroom and shower room all the while benefiting from breathtaking sea and Donegal countryside views.

Lakeside Luna and Kuba is a property comprise of 'Luna', which is a bespoke lakeside shepherd's hut and 'Kuba', an outdoor 'cube' style living room with wood burning stove thoughfully positioned overlooking its own coastal lake as well as Traighenna Bay. 

The properties are situated on quality timber decking overlooking a coastal lake. Viewing comes highly recommend and by strict appointment with Campbells Auctioneers. Please click

The properties are situated on quality timber decking overlooking a coastal lake. Viewing comes highly recommend and by strict appointment with Campbells Auctioneers who will furnish you with proper information and guidance as regards the property. You may call auctioneer Kenneth Campbell on 086 1726 333. Please click daft.ie for all information.

News

