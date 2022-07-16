Businesses discuss connectivity, costs and economic future with Taoiseach

Letterkenny Chamber President Kristine Reynolds said that yesterday's meeting with the Taoiseach afforded them the opportunity to outline the difficulties facing many businesses and households in Donegal.

Representatives from the Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce met with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Letterkenny yesterday, Friday. The meeting was hosted by TCS, Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre during a visit to Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Chamber businesses urged the Taoiseach to address the housing crisis, to do more to support employees and families affected by the defective blocks scheme, and to ensure that the financial support is in place to enable Letterkenny and Donegal to live up to its growth ambitions.

Ms Kristine Reynolds said: “Ahead of the Budget in September, we stressed to the Taoiseach the importance of regional balance in delivering for communities in the north west region. Letterkenny Chamber is committed to playing its part in delivering on its ambitious growth targets with stakeholders across the county and region. Support for our members’ priorities in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, skills and education is crucial to helping us realise our full potential. We see the Shared Island Initiative as a substantial opportunity for continued cross border working and collaboration to deliver a prosperous North West City Region.”

Speaking after the meeting, Londonderry Chamber President Aidan O’Kane said: “This was a constructive meeting and a chance to raise long-standing demands in both Derry and Donegal for greater rail, road, and air connectivity with the rest of the island and other key economic markets, the Irish Government’s commitments to the expansion of Magee, and taxation of cross border workers.

“The cost-of-living and cost-of-doing-business crises are also common challenges for businesses on both sides of the border, and today’s engagement was a timely opportunity to highlight these pressures to the Taoiseach and urge his Government to do all that they can to help facilitate the return of the Executive. As we have seen to date, cross-border collaboration is key to addressing the challenges faced by our members while also working to maximise the economic potential of the North West region. We look forward to further close working over the coming months.”