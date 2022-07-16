Search

16 Jul 2022

Tanker brought to Killygordon following water shortages in the area

People are reminded to bring containers and to boil water as a preventative measure

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A bulk tanker has been brought to Killygordon to help locals after water ran out. Irish Water reports  they are working with Donegal County Council to restore water as quickly as possible.

The amenity says that increased demand for water is causing the shortage in Bohanboy, Mullingar and surrounding areas.

The bulk tanker is located in Callaghan’s in Bohanboy, Killygordon. Customers are being reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker. They are also being asked to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. 

Owning and running the Tory Island hotel is certainly a family affair

The Rodgers family run the much-loved Tory Island hotel

Seamus O’Brien of Irish Water, said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience this outage may cause. We are appealing to the public in Bohanboy, Mullingar and surrounding areas to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as the temperature is set to soar this weekend. We are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours, the authority said.

Warnings issued as temperatures expected to heat up this weekend

Met Éireann forecasts Sunday being warmer than today, Saturday

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to all impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

