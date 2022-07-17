Gardai seek owner of gorgeous dog "with big brown eyes"

Ballyshannon gardai want to return this little doggy home
How could anybody resist those big brown eyes, Ballyshannon gardai say after coming across this adorable little chap in the south of the county.
They said of the little doggy:
"This lovely wee dog was found wandering and is now charming all around him at Ballyshannon Garda Station. Please contact us on 071-9858530 if you are the owner.
"Proof of ownership will be requested."
