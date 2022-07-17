Search

17 Jul 2022

Gardai issue warning over parking responsibly to allow emergency vehicle access

Think before you park!

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

17 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Donegal gardai have asked local and visitors to enjoy the warm Donegal weather today and tomorrow but also to be responsible where they park their vehicles, especially if it is an area where emergency vehicles, may need access to in a hurry. 

Last summer there were a number of incidents where access to piers and other popular Donegal coastal locations were impeded for emergency vehicles including the coastguard, because of inappropriate parking, which was especially prevalent on the warmer summer weekends.  

Donegal Gardai  said in a social media posting this afternoon:

"This gorgeous spell of weather has people flooding to beaches and beauty spots and it is great to see!
We wish to issue a reminder in relation to parking safely.

"Please remember to park in a responsible manner.

"Are you potentially blocking access for emergency vehicles?

"If the answer is yes then please move your vehicle to another location. By blocking access for any of the emergency services you could be putting lives at risk.

"Every second counts in an emergency so don’t block access on any roads, park sensibly and dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard if you see someone in trouble in the sea or by the coast.
"Obstruction is an offence under road traffic legislation. Your vehicle is liable to be seized and would then be subject to an impound fee. Think before you park! Thank you."

News

