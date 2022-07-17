Search

17 Jul 2022

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 17, 2022

17 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

The following deaths have occurred:

Dan Bradley, Churchill

Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey

Terry McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), Dungloe

Dan Bradley, Churchill

The death has occurred of Dan Bradley, Drimacanoo, Churchill, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by parents John (August 1974) & wife Hannah (March 1981), sister Winnie (2008) & brother Con (2016).

Deeply regretted by his nieces & nephews John & Lisa Kilcoyne (England), John Bradley (Drumacanoo), Kathleen Elliot (Letterkenny), Noreen Kellett (Leeds), Mary Doherty (Leeds) & sister in-law Bridget Bradley (Letterkenny). Always remembered by his extended family members neighbours and friends.

Removal today Sunday July 17 at 4pm from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning July 19 for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church Glenswilly followed by interment in Tempeldouglas Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital care of any family member. For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do so on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of  Patricia, much-loved father of Patricia, Deirdre, Denise, Grainne, Cora, David, and Oliver. Cherished brother of Lily, Danny, Michael, Gerard, Bernadette, Seamus, Margaret, Benny, Tommy, Marian, also the late Terence, Liam, Eamon, Tony, Anne, Francis. Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, July 18 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland directly via the link or c/o any family member. Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Terry McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Ahanlish, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim , July 15. Aged 92 years. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father of Siobhán (John Gerard), Collete (Brian), Sean (Susan),Geraldine, Aideen (James), Terence. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy-Joe, Maureen, Willie, Bridie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Terry will be sadly missed by his sister in law Angela, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Terry's mortal remains will repose at his late residence on Sunday from 4pm until 10pm.

A one-way traffic system will be in operation during visitation times. Entry off the Manorhamilton Road at Largydonnell and exit at Cloonawillian Kinlough.

Removal of remains on Monday morning to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to North West M.S. therapy centre Sligo.

Terry's funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough- Glenade Parish Facebook page. 

Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid numbers. All enquiries to Gilmartin's Undertakers, Kinlough.

Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Queensland, Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore. Dungloe.

Funeral on July 20 at 11am local time in Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

Maureen passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.


If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details.

